Von Beougher

 Courtesy of the town of Double Oak

The Double Oak Town Council on Monday filled a vacant seat by naming Von Beougher to the position.

The seat became open July 1 following the resignation of Ginger Brittain.

“The council had outstanding applicants to consider for this appointment," said Mayor Mike Donnelly in an emailed statement. "The town is pleased to welcome Von Beougher as a member of the Double Oak Town Council."

Beougher will serve the remaining one year of this term before the seat is open for election in May of 2020.

Beougher has previously served on the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustments.

He has also served on his HOA board, the Texas Motor Speedway Children’s Charities Board and Texas Society of Professional Engineers as secretary of the Denton Chapter.

Other civic involvement includes serving on the PediPlace Board of Directors and Northwest Metroport Chamber of Commerce Regional Advantage Leadership Program and has been Lewisville Rotary Club president. He was named Lewisville Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year in 2014 and is a member of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce.

Beougher is the principal of the DFW region at G&A McAdams development consulting firm and has been with the company, formerly known as G&A Consultants, since 1990.

