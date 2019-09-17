Ira Bershad, a small business owner, TV political commentator and current president of the Frisco Democratic Club, has officially announced he is running for chairman of the Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) in the March 2020 Democratic primary.
Bershad said he is running because he believes that suburban counties such as Denton County could be the deciding factor in turning Texas blue in 2020, according to a press release.
“I’m running for chair because it’s time for Denton County Democrats to make our voices heard, not only across North Texas, but also across the entire country,” Bershad said. “If we turn Texas blue, we really can change the world. That change starts right here in Denton County, and I’ve got a clear vision for exactly how to make it happen.”
Bershad’s clear vision for the DCDP includes a unique commitment to the county party’s coordinated campaign, the release stated.
“I am so committed to the success of the Denton County Democratic Party, that I am making a pledge,” Bershad said. “Upon winning the race for chair, I will donate the balance of my campaign funds to the DCDP Coordinated Campaign on my first day in office, a move that will help ensure local Democrats’ competitiveness in the critical November 2020 elections.”
The “Ira for Chair” campaign announced it is nearing $10,000 in early fundraising – a record amount to be raised by a candidate for chair of the Denton County Democratic Party throughout an entire campaign, let alone 175 days before the Democratic primary on March 3, 2020.
Individual contributions range in value from $5 to $500.
“As I drive around the county and sit down with Democrats, one thing has become perfectly clear: All of us are serious about competing and winning in 2020,” he said. “My team of volunteers and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed to our campaign, and we’ll continue to put everyone’s hard-earned money to work.”
As president of the Frisco Democratic Club, Bershad has been a driving force behind local Democrats’ biggest, most high-profile events, which have been drawing statewide media attention to their cause. Last week the club hosted Texas’ first U.S. Senate Democratic candidate forum of the 2020 cycle, as well as a town hall with Presidential candidate Secretary Julian Castro in July.
Bershad also serves as a guest contributor on Inside Texas Politics, which airs Sunday mornings on ABC affiliate WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas-Fort Worth. Watch Bershad’s recent strong call for action against gun violence and armed hatred, the release states.
A resident of Texas for 17 years, Bershad runs a small business for which he serves as an executive recruiter. In addition to his volunteer leadership of the Frisco Democratic Club, Bershad has mentored students at business schools, colleges, and elementary schools. Over the course of a decade, he also coached nearly 400 girls, including his two daughters, in youth soccer and softball. Bershad lives in Frisco with his wife Sandy and their lovable dog, Lily. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia. For more information, visit IraForChair.com.
