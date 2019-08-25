Residents are invited to join the nearly 38 million Americans who participate in National Night Out (NNO) each year.
NNO is a cohesive effort to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood unity. Neighborhoods that organize NNO Block Parties from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1, will be eligible to compete for the annual Flower Mound Neighborhood of the Year award.
Registered block parties could also receive visits from members of the Town Council, FMPD, FMFD, McGruff the Crime Dog and more. Street barricades will be provided upon request.
Once again this year, children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in a poster contest. All block parties must be registered by noon on Sept. 26.
Register your block party and find more information on the kids' poster contest here.
