The American Red Cross reports it has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who give blood between Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at redcrossblood.org/superbowl.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Collin County
Allen
Jan. 18: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1404 East Main St.
Jan. 20: 1-7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N.
Jan. 22: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., PFS, 505 Millennium Drive
McKinney
Jan. 12: 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Stepping Stones Church, 6828 CR-202
Jan. 28: noon-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites McKinney-Fairview, 3220 Craig Drive
Plano
Jan. 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Abbott, 6901 Preston Road
Jan. 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Transwestern, 2301 West Plano Parkway
Jan. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.
Prosper
Jan. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Prosper, 970 North Coit Road
Dallas County
Coppell
Jan. 13: noon-4 p.m., New Tech High School at Coppell, 113 Samuel Blvd.
Jan. 17: 7 a.m.-noon, Victory Place at Coppell, 550 N Denton Tap Road
Jan. 24: noon-6 p.m., Coppell ER, 720 N. Denton Tap Road
Mesquite
Jan. 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parkside Baptist Church, 1729 Gross Road
Rowlett
Jan. 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chick-fil-A in Rowlett, 2617 Lakeview Parkway
Denton County
Carrollton
Jan. 28: noon-6 p.m., Carrollton City Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
Flower Mound
Jan. 13: 1-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road
Little Elm
Jan. 25: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowe's Store 2567, 2773 East Eldorado Parkway
Jan. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Retractable Tech, 511 Lobo Lane
The Colony
Jan. 14: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., City of The Colony Blood Drive, 6804 Main St.
To find out how to donate blood and get started on a donor questionnaire, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.