It was about a year ago when a vehicle crash changed Dan Licardo's life forever.
On Sept. 4, 2018 the Flower Mound resident was driving his truck southbound on FM 2499 when he experienced a grand mal seizure. Licardo lost control of his truck, cross the median and struck two vehicles going northbound before crashing into a tree.
Two children in the truck with him had minor injuries, but his were much worse. He lost 94 units of blood, and soon after both of his legs were amputated.
Today, Licardo, a former Navy SEAL, continues to rehabilitate.
While the injury changed him physically, it also opened his eyes to the importance of blood donation. After all, it saved his life.
“Most people don’t realize blood is a perishable item with a shelf life of about 42 days,” Licardo said. “To make sure hospitals have what they need, the blood supply has to be replenished regularly but only about 3 percent of people who can give blood actually do. I completely bled out seven times before the doctors could save me.”
Upon hearing of Licardo's serious injuries, The Summit Club of Flower Mound hosted a blood drive last year in his honor.
It was so successful the service organization decided to make it an annual tradition.
On Sept. 11 The Summit Club will host the second annual Dan Licardo Blood Drive Honoring Our Heroes. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Cross Timbers Family YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Road.
Don McDaniel, vice president of The Summit Club and one of the organizers of the blood drive, has helped spread the message about the importance of blood donations. Besides the 42-day shelf life, he also said there must be a 54-day span between when a person can give blood.
“So there’s that 12-day gap in supply,” McDaniel said. “That means even if I donated every 54 days, there’s 12 days that I can’t provide for. So we need continued supply all the time.”
McDaniel said blood donations typically spike during the time of a tragedy.
“But in 42 days we’ll be right back where we were,” McDaniel said. “Whatever is unused gets trashed, so we have to start over.”
McDaniel said that’s why steady blood donations are important. He pointed to the efforts of Flower Mound resident Margo Brooks, who organizes multiple blood drives a year, as ways to bridge the gap.
Last year’s event collected 89 pints of blood, and the goal was 81.
“It really was overwhelming how the community came together,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said it was a last-minute initiative. He said he learned of a blood drive opening for Sept. 11 after a previously scheduled event had been canceled.
“We threw it together in no time,” McDaniel said.
The one-day event turned into two days since there were so many people wanting to donate who couldn’t make it out on the first day.
This year’s event will feature a “double drive,” where there will be 16 beds, plus two dual beds.
“We’ll have a minimum of 20 beds to handle the outpouring that I know it will be,” McDaniel said.
This year's goal is more than 200 units.
“We’ll continue to think about Dan and what he’ll be going through,” McDaniel said. “But we’re also going to be addressing this need.”
