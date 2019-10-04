Flower Mound's Parks Board was pleased with the final concept for the town's next park. Now it's up to the Town Council to give its input.
Thursday the Parks Board recommended approval of a conceptual master plan for Peters Colony Memorial Park, which would be located at the southeast intersection of Old Settlers and Peters Colony roads.
The 3.3-acre park is expected to be one of the more passive parks in the town. Located just west of the Flower Mound Library, the park is set to provide a place for reflection of loved ones, first responders and fallen military heroes with such amenities as a remembrance wall, which could make use of removable name plates.
Plans call for a celebration lawn for small events, as well as a water feature to provide a serene background and to help block out noise from the nearby traffic.
Also proposed is a natural trail that would run through a thick area of preserved Post Oak trees, a pavilion, children's play area and a sculpture at the terminus of the park's main pathway.
Fred Walters with Mesa Design Group said the proposed plan is a combination of two options that were presented at a board work session in September.
“The commentary we received led to what's programmed here,” Walters said. “One of the main things we wanted to do is preserve the existing tree coverage. There are a lot of Cross Timbers trees, a lot of Post Oaks.”
Some of the changes from the two options in September include the children's area being moved farther east since board members and residents were concerned it was originally too far away from the library and out of the sight of parents.
Walters said while the children's area is intended to be light use, he said future discussions will determine what exactly goes in there. Some suggestions included a ping-pong table or a table for a board game.
Walters said another change involved reducing the height of the water feature to just 30 inches.
“We had it a little more surrounding before, but we wanted to open up the views of the park,” Walters said. “So now you'll be able to have good visibility of the park because you can see over it.”
Previously there had been two options for the pavilion – one with a solid roof and one with openings and designs. Walters said the current plan calls for a solid cover but with decorative edges.
Board members and residents said they liked how the final concept combined the aspects they liked in each original plan and that it took into account their concerns from September.
The council is expected to vote on the plan Nov. 4.
