Search crews on Sunday evening recovered the body of a man who drowned Saturday at Grapevine Lake.

Divers located the body around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The victim, who was in his 60s, has not been identified.

A spokesman for the Texas Game Wardens said the man voluntarily jumped into the lake from a boat but was unable to make it back to the boat as it drifted.

The Texas Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Grapevine Fire Department and Flower Mound Fire Department resumed its search and recovery operation Sunday on the north side of the lake, just southwest of Twin Coves Park.

