LISD Admin Buiding
Courtesy of LISD

Buddy Bonner and Allison Lassahn lead early in the race for Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.

In Place 1, Bonner has secured 57.2 percent of the votes (5,896 votes) to Paige Dixon's 42.8 percent (4,415 votes).

In Place 2, Lassahn, the incumbent, has 51.7 percent of the votes (5,133 votes) to Sheila Taylor's 48.3 percent (4,788 votes).

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments