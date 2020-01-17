Due to weather conditions in the area, crews have postponed the demolition of the northbound FM 2499 bridge until Jan. 24. Visit the DFW Connector website for additional information.
Original post:
The following closures will be in place to safely complete this work:
- Full closure of southbound SH 121. Traffic detour to the southbound SH 121 frontage road, then Stars & Stripes Way.
- Full closure of northbound SH 121 at Bass Pro Dr. Traffic detour to the northbound SH 121 frontage road.
- Full closure of northbound SH 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic detour to Bass Pro Dr., then the northbound SH 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Rd.
Click here for a comprehensive detour map.
Updates and reminders about the switch will be provided throughout the week by visiting our website, Facebook and Twitter, as well as the DFW Connector texting service. Text DFWC4 to 77222 and sign up for alerts on major impacts to the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.