From 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, NorthGate Constructors will begin demolition of the northbound FM 2499 bridge as part of the I-635/SH 121 Interchange project.
This will allow crews to further advance work in the area.
The following closures are needed to safely conduct the work:
Northbound FM 2499 bridge demolition from 8 p.n. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday:
- Full closure of northbound SH 121 at Bass Pro Drive detour to the northbound SH 121 frontage road.
- Full closure of southbound SH 121. Detour to the southbound SH 121 frontage road, then Stars & Stripes Way.
- Full closure of northbound SH 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Detour to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound SH 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Rd.
Click here for a comprehensive detour map.
Drivers should plan accordingly during this work and add extra time to their commute. Drivers are encouraged to visit dfwconnector.com to stay up-to-date on all major upcoming operations along the project. All construction work is dependent on weather conditions.
The $371 million I-635/SH 121 Interchange project will increase capacity and connectivity between I-635, SH 121, SH 26 and FM 2499.
The improvements were included in the original $1.6 billion DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at that time to deliver the entire scope. These improvements are now funded as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which aims at improving congested corridors across the state.
For information about construction of the DFW Connector, including all current and upcoming lane closures, visit dfwconnector.com, or call the toll-free hotline at 877-411-4212. The DFW Connector can also be found on Twitter (@DFWConnector) and Facebook (DFW Connector Project). For information about the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, visit texasclearlanes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.