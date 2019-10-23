Tuesday the Highland Village City Council approved a resolution naming the Doubletree Ranch Park pedestrian bridge in memory of Highland Village resident, Aaron M. Hudson.
Several residents formed the Friends of PFC Aaron M. Hudson group and requested the city name an amenity after Aaron Hudson, who was killed in action on April 16, 2005 while serving his country in Iraq.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, following the guidelines established in the resolution pertaining to naming City facilities, unanimously approved recommending the City Council name the newly constructed Doubletree Ranch Park pedestrian bridge the “PFC Aaron M. Hudson Memorial Bridge.”
Along with naming the bridge in memory of Aaron Hudson, the city and U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers have approved a storyboard and stone monument to honor the memory of PFC Hudson. The Friends of PFC Aaron M. Hudson will have a GoFundMe account set up to receive donations from the community to fund the storyboard and monument, with a goal of raising $10,000.
Details can be found at facebook.com/pfcAaronHudson.
The committee will work with the city to design the storyboard and monument. An unveiling of the memorial will likely take place in spring 2020.
In the early work session Council received presentations from area nonprofit organizations explaining their service to the community of Highland Village. Each year the council allocates funds to support the nonprofit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village. At the Nov. 12 meeting the council will determine the allocation of funding for the local nonprofit organizations.
Also, a resolution amending the Parks and Recreation Facility Use Fees was approved by the council. Fees, which are charged to recover all or portion of direct or indirect costs associated with the delivery of programs, services or events, are evaluated and revised to remain competitive.
Resident fees are kept to a minimum, and non-resident fees may be higher because of their non-resident status or because they do not own property within the city against, which city ad valorem taxes may be assessed.
This resolution approved the addition of weekly fees for Kids Kamp participants, which were never included in the original fee schedule, at $170/week for residents and $185/week for non-residents.
The rental of the kitchen/concession area at Doubletree Ranch
Park was also added.
The council approved the resolution awarding the contract to Cole Construction in the amount of $244,708 for the construction of Unity Park Plaza improvements, demolition of Kids Kastle and playground, grading and decking, installation of security lights, and upgrades to the pavilion electricity and stone veneer columns.
The demolition of Kids Kastle is planned for early November, after Fall Festival.
This work is taking place as part of the Kids Kastle community re-build, which will take place in late March.
The preliminary plat and tree plan for the Tequesta subdivision was approved at this meeting.
The Tequesta subdivision is located on Highland Village Road and will included 11 residential lots, one common area to be maintained by the Homeowners Association, a 5-foot sidewalk along Highland Village Road, and a sidewalk within the development.
One tree will be preserved, and all others removed as they are located within the dedicated right-of-ways, easements, retaining wall location, buildable lot area, and within close proximity to the building foundations.
The builder will plant a minimum of two 4-inch caliper trees in the front yard of each house prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.
