Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-TX), Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, recently introduced H.Con.Res. 55, which emphasizes the need to provide American consumers with pricing information in direct-to-consumer (DTC) television advertisements for prescription drugs.
“American patients should be informed consumers,” said Burgess, whose district includes Denton county. “Direct-to-consumer advertisements can provide an opportunity for Americans to understand the true cost of their prescription drugs. The Trump Administration has taken steps to make drug pricing information available in DTC advertisements. I am committed to working alongside President Trump to ensure continued transparency in these advertisements, which are prevalent in Americans’ everyday television consumption.”
Burgess introduced a similar resolution, H.Con.Res. 146, in December 2018. For additional information, see the full text of H.Con.Res. 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.