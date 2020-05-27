The Community Activity Center will reopen specific areas at 25 percent capacity to members only beginning Monday.
Modified hours will be Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a reminder, the CAC will resume normal hours and operations (including the outdoor pool) on July 4.
For membership questions and information regarding the indoor pool and track, fitness floor, gymnasium, and other amenities, visit flower-mound.com/cacreopen.
