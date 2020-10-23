Lewisville ISD is beginning to explore options for the 2021-22 academic calendar, and some decisions made to this year’s calendar could impact next year’s.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said one key factor in the 2021-22 calendar is the number of banked minutes the district has now and whether they will be carried over to next year.
“We will revisit this year’s calendar in December, probably in a work session, just to look at minutes banked, what we want to do as far as the spring and all those types of questions that I know we have all been asked,” Rogers said.
Right now it’s estimated the district has eight days worth of banked minutes. LISD added 25 minutes to the school day this year so it could bank minutes.
“A lot of that is predicated on where we’re at with COVID-19,” Rogers said. “If we’re going into next school year and we think we have this mostly behind us … then I don’t think we’ll have to bank minutes.”
Shawna Miller, chief executive director of organizational learning, said one consideration is keeping the day with an additional 25 minutes.
She said LISD will also compare the length of the school day to that of other districts.
The district’s calendar committee, which is made up of parents, high school juniors from each high school, teachers, administrators and representatives from various departments, began meeting this past week.
One of the first steps will be to look at this year’s calendar and the changes made to it.
The committee will develop multiple calendar options and take those to the community to get input on such things as first day of school, spring break and last day of school dates.
“We want to look at what is the impact of some of the changes we made this year before we go out to vote in the community with the survey,” Miller said.
State guidelines prevent districts from starting school before the fourth Monday of August, although LISD can waive that requirement since LISD is a District of Innovation.
Districts cannot end the year before May 15. A school year must include 75,600 minutes of instruction, as well as two bad weather days.
While there are still several steps needed in the process, Miller said the district’s Calendar Committee and the District Advisory Council have already weighed in. Fifty percent of the Calendar Committee favored a start date to be the week of Aug. 16 while 40 percent favored before Aug. 16.
More than 64 percent of the District Advisory Council favored the week of Aug. 16 as the start date, followed by 21.4 percent voting for before Aug. 16 and 14.3 percent choosing the week of Aug. 23.
Both groups heavily favored the end date to be before Memorial Day.
Previous input from the board includes maintaining the current school holidays, constructing a calendar with an early start date, implementing calendar options with a mid-week beginning to school, providing a five-day Thanksgiving break for student, scheduling two full weeks for winter break and considering different options for spring break.
Trustee Jenny Proznik made her preference known Monday, saying, “I would like the first semester to end before winter break.”
Miller said options will include having banked minutes and not having them.
“Some of the things people want to do with the calendar you really can’t do if you don’t have banked minutes,” Miller said.
Miller said the calendar process has been pushed back a month from when the district typically begins the process, so the board won’t vote on the calendar until January.
Personal protective equipment
The board approved a budget amendment for the purchase of personal protective equipment for all 68 of its campuses.
The amendment calls for the addition of $250,000 for the purchase of items such as hand sanitizers, disposable face masks, face shields and gloves.
In May the district received $300,000 worth of those items were received from the state and distributed to each campus.
District officials said that first round of supplies was quickly depleted. The next round of distribution will take place this month and will include 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer with pumps, 350 boxes of gloves and additional pumps. It’s expected another round of distribution will take place in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.