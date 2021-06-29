Twin Coves

Twin Coves Park is back up and running at normal operations, the town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday.

All campsites are open, and sewer hookups are now available at the RV sites. The boat ramp is open for use.

The day-use pavilion and kayak launch will remain closed until the water level further recedes.

