Founder of the BLEXIT Foundation and conservative commentator, Candace Owens, will be the featured speaker at the Denton County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner Feb. 15 at the Denton Embassy Suites Hotel. The gala banquet will again be emceed by Sen. Jane Nelson.
The BLEXIT foundation is an organization dedicated to driving conservative principles into urban communities.
Owens exploded onto the scene in the summer of 2017, gaining notoriety through her political vlog series on YouTube. She has since spoken at over 50 American universities, challenging the status quo and insisting that students think for themselves. With over 250 Fox News appearances over the last year alone, Owens has substantiated herself as a leader among the growing youth conservative movement.
“Acknowledged as one of the state’s largest and most exciting political events, this year’s dinner promises its usual spectacular silent auction, as well as an exciting live auction including a fabulous dinner for ten prepared by internationally-honored Chef Morris Salerno, plus other marvelous items among the temptations for the attendees,” a press release stated.
The evening begins with the private Lincoln Cabinet reception followed by the VIP reception which will provide the opportunity for guests to visit with Owens as well as elected officials from across the state.
Again this year, the dinner will feature its popular “campaign/business headquarters” where current and future candidates will be spotlighted for Texas voters to meet and greet, according to DCRP Chairman Jayne Howell.
Dinner table sponsorships and individual tickets are available now by phoning 940-383-4446 or by registering online at dentongop.org.
Individuals or businesses wishing to donate to the live or silent auctions should contact Republican Headquarters at the same phone number.
