There will be no election in Lewisville ISD this year after all.

Last week Denise Wooten withdrew her name from the ballot for Place 6. She was set to face incumbent Kristi Hassett.

Hassett will now serve her third term.

Incumbent Tracy Scott Miller, Place 7, did not draw an opponent.

School board seats are for three-year terms.

