Beep. Beep. Beep. As the wheels rolled into Bridlewood Elementary’s parking lot, they brought with them a lot more than simply a vehicle.
Students in every grade level got to spend time with numerous career professionals, thanks to the school’s annual Careers on Wheels Day.
“All K-5 students participate with their class in this event,” Bridlewood School Counselor Krystal Kuban said. “This is the second time we have organized this and we will continue to provide this opportunity every other year with the goal of introducing our students to a wide range of different career paths.”
Each vehicle students visited had at least one professional speaker, who shared more about their job and day-to-day tasks. Students were able to ask questions and really get to know more about these careers.
Those who volunteered their time, bringing their vehicles and their experience, included Arts on the Go Mobile Studio, Bryan Edwards Real Estate Services, CoServ, Flower Mound Animal Services, Flower Mound Fire Department, Flower Mound Police Department, Giggly Kids and Nail Down Mobile PET-icures.
“The goal of Careers on Wheels is to give our children a diverse experience when learning about different career opportunities,” Kuban said.
Community Engagement events like this one are yet another example of the beneficial partnership between community members and students in all Lewisville ISD schools.
