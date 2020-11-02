Carter William Page, American petroleum industry consultant and a former foreign-policy adviser to Donald Trump, will be the guest speaker at the Flower Mound Area Republican Club’s meeting Nov. 10.

Social hour runs from 6-7 p.m., and the meeting takes place from 7-8:45 p.m. at Bridlewood Golf Club, 4000 W. Windsor Drive.

Page is the founder and managing partner of Global Energy Capital in New York and Global Natural Gas Ventures in Oklahoma City. Specializing in energy and foreign policy, he is engaged in nationwide legal initiatives to repair and protect American democracy.

Page graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy, where he was a Trident Scholar. He holds an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business, an M.A. in national security studies from Georgetown University, and a doctorate from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

Go to fmarc.us/ for more information.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments