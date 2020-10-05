Dennis Oliver

Dennis Oliver

The city of Highland Village will host a drive thru memoriam at City Hall in honor of Sgt. Dennis Oliver during National Night Out, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

A memorialized police car and poster photo of Oliver will be on display. Oliver, a 17-year department veteran, was a strong supporter of National Night Out and was instrumental in establishing and building the departments value based community policing model which the community enjoys today, the city stated.

