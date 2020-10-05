The city of Highland Village will host a drive thru memoriam at City Hall in honor of Sgt. Dennis Oliver during National Night Out, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
A memorialized police car and poster photo of Oliver will be on display. Oliver, a 17-year department veteran, was a strong supporter of National Night Out and was instrumental in establishing and building the departments value based community policing model which the community enjoys today, the city stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.