Thankful for the hugely successful drive-through clinic at Texas Motor Speedway, many of you have been asking about the next phase of the COVID-19: Will there be boosters available? Will younger people -- such as younger school children -- also be able to get vaccinated? When will we know the answers to these questions? And does the county have a plan to deal with these pandemic issues?
Let’s take a look at these questions. First of all, as we are aware, anyone now who is immune-compromised is eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna booster. And of course, we still are administering Pfizer first and second shots. Use our DCHD portal at dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine to sign up now for any of these services. You can choose your own date and time as we continue to hold clinics throughout the county each week.
The FDA, CDC, and the Texas Department of State Health Services recently approved booster doses for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients. Denton County Public Health (DCPH) will begin sending self-scheduling links to DCPH-vaccinated individuals eligible for a COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose early next week. Appointments will be available to self-schedule for individuals who are:
• Six months or more from their second Pfizer vaccine and;
• Meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eligibility criteria
Individuals who were vaccinated by DCPH should not rejoin DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, as this may cause delays in receiving self-scheduling messages for booster doses. Individuals also are able to receive booster doses from primary care providers, pediatricians and/or pharmacies, as vaccines are currently available at multiple providers and pharmacies throughout Denton County. Eligible individuals who received first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from providers other than DCPH are eligible to receive a booster dose at their previous provider or join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.
At this time, booster doses are not authorized for individuals previously vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.
With the other vaccine makers also testing their products and seeking additional approvals, many additional people will be able to become less vulnerable to the virus through vaccinations. You can find out more specifics about our COVID-19 vaccine program on the DCPH vaccine website at dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.
Each week in September, Denton County Health Department reported thousands of new cases and, since Aug. 22, there have been more than 3,000 cases each week. Tragically, there were 11 deaths reported in the second week of September. Early in the third week of September, there was only one staffed ICU bed available in all of our county hospitals. That means that not only COVID patients who need Intensive Care but also anyone else with issues requiring that specialized care -- such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, serious accidents, etc. -- also will have difficulty getting appropriate care.
The virus is striking all age groups in Denton County, primarily the unvaccinated as you can see in the DCPH statistical information at dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
In light of the ongoing surge, we urge each of you to follow the CDC guidelines and remember that this invisible enemy doesn’t play political favorites. It is non-partisan in selecting its victims.
Contact Commissioner Edmondson by email at Dianne.Edmondson@dentoncounty.gov or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.
