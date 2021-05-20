CISNT
Communities In Schools of North Texas (CISNT) announced a new partnership with AAA Texas.

The partnership between CISNT and AAA is one based on the shared values of diversity, equity and inclusion and the common goal of empowering students to realize their full potential and grow without barriers, said a statement from CISNT. 

“AAA places a powerful emphasis on celebrating our differences, which give us the ability to contribute unique perspectives, valuable insights, and key strengths to our shared spaces,” the statement read. “CISNT’s core beliefs compel us to recognize and celebrate our students’ diverse backgrounds, help create equitable educational outcomes for them, and provide an inclusive environment as we surround them with a community of support.”

“Our commitment here at AAA to equity and inclusion within the workplace extends to the communities we serve,” said Herman Jenkins, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Group Manager at AAA. “We are honored to support organizations like CISNT in their effort of being a resource for students in underrepresented communities. We strongly believe that education is the key component in leading a productive life.”

The partnership between CISNT and AAA also places an emphasis on the importance of volunteerism and mentoring in the lives of students, and one incredible relationship has already resulted, the release stated. Jennifer Mangin, an AAA employee, has spent the year meeting with fourth-grade student Gabby. Jennifer has proven herself to be an extremely dedicated, supportive, and attentive mentor. Jennifer always goes above and beyond to engage Gabby with games, activities, and great conversation, and they have never missed a single week of meeting. Gabby always lets her site coordinator know how excited she is for their meetings each week, and their relationship has grown into something truly special and unique.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AAA as we work to empower students to achieve in school and in life,” said CISNT Chief Executive Officer Ann Pape Wilson. “With our shared commitment to advancing equity and inclusivity, we look forward to our continued partnership as we serve North Texas.”

