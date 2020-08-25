Community Activity Center

Community Activity Center

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Beginning Sept. 1, the Community Activity Center (CAC) will resume normal hours of operation. Certain areas of the CAC will be limited to 50 percent occupancy, due to current state guidelines, and day passes are not available at this time.

Group exercise classes and tot drop will also resume on Sept. 1. To reserve a place in a group exercise class, members can call 972-874-6299 or visit the front desk, up to one week in advance. Reservations will be limited to four times per week, with a limit of 10 people per class.

Residents are asked to wear a face mask and to bring gloves that cover the hand from the wrist to the fingers to wear while exercising (per state guidelines.) Showers and locker rooms are available with social distancing mandates in effect.

For complete information and CAC hours, visit flower-mound.com/cacreopen.

