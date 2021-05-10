Flower Mound’s Concerts in the Park series has returned.
Every Friday night during the month of May, bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and the entire family for a night of good music and fun at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. Each concert begins at 7 p.m. The May 14 event will feature Maximum Acoustic, a rock acoustic band.
Glass and alcohol are prohibited on park property. For more information, visit flower-mound.com/concerts.
