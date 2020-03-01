FM Library
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Effective Sunday the Flower Mound Public Library staff will need to make several changes due to the ongoing expansion construction.

The library will not be accepting used books or other material donations. The drive-through pick-up and drop-off window will be closed. Items placed on “hold” must be picked up inside the library.

During library hours, items must be returned inside the library. A walk-up book drop near the library entrance will be available for drop-offs when the library is closed.

The Thursday morning session of Book Club for Adults will meet at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Drive) at 9:30 a.m. on March 12, April 16 and May 14.

The Library expansion will include an additional 15,000 square feet when complete. Several new amenities will be added including a children’s storytime room, teen area, additional study rooms, creation lab and quiet reading room for adults. The expansion also includes increased parking, reading patios and a vending area.

