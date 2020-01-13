police lights

A 22-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in the 3900 block of Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound.

Flower Mound police responded to a major accident at 6:54 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the Flower Mound Police Department, preliminary investigations indicate a white Jeep Liberty was attempting to turn southbound on Long Prairie Road from Market Street, when a white Yamaha R6 motorcycle, traveling northbound on Long Prairie Road, struck the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jonathan Tyler Lee of Coppell, was killed upon impact. The 17-year-old female driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was treated and released at the scene.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments