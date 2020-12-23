Police lights
Flower Mound police responded to a fatality accident at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Garden Ridge Blvd. where the driver struck a tree and was killed upon impact.

Preliminary investigations indicate the male driver was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on Garden Ridge Boulevard, when he lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle then jumped the curb, struck a series of trees, and caught fire before coming to rest on the westbound side of the road. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The driver’s name has not been released. The accident is still under investigation.

