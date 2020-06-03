The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a house fire around 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Firestone Drive in the Tour 18 subdivision.
The fire caused minor damage, but there were no injuries, said Brandon Barth, emergency services manager.
Barth said neighbors initially saw smoke and flames coming from the two-story, 7,540-square-foot home. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke.
“Based on the size of the house and the location we escalated it to a second alarm,” Barth said.
Crews from all six fire stations in Flower Mound responded to the fire, as well as units from the Argyle Fire District, Roanoke Fire Department and a rehab unit from Lewisville. Firefighters from Grapevine, Denton and Coppell filled in at Flower Mound’s stations.
“All of the occupants escaped, and the damage was limited to the attic of the home,” Barth said. “There was also some smoke and water damage in the house. The house was saved, and it should be OK to reinhabit at a later date.”
Barth said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but said it appears to have begun in the attic.
