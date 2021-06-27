Grapevine Lake search

Crews search for a man they believe drowned in Grapevine Lake on Saturday.

 Courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department

Crews are continuing their search for a man they believe drowned in Grapevine Lake on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Texas Game Wardens said a man in his 60s voluntarily jumped into the lake from a boat but was unable to make it back to the boat as it drifted.

The Texas Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Grapevine Fire Department and Flower Mound Fire Department resumed its search and recovery operation Sunday on the north side of the lake, just southwest of Twin Coves Park.

“If you’re on the water, please avoid the area where our boats are working,” the Flower Mound Fire Department stated on social media. “We ask that everyone always wear a life jacket when on the water.”

