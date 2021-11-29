Flower Mound cross timbers road construction
Courtesy of Town of Flower Mound

A roughly six-month project on Cross Timbers Road is slated to begin Monday, according to the town of Flower Mound.

Contractors for the Texas Department of Transportation will be updating landscaped medians on the road between Long Prairie Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a town press release. Crews will be adding native plant materials, trees, mulch and rock to get rid of grass.

“The majority of the project is funded by a grant that Keep Flower Mound Beautiful received from the Governor's Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) program,” the town stated.

The project is slated to take five to six months and will result in lane closures as needed, according to the town.

“Proper signage and barricades will be in place to warn motorists of any closures,” the town stated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments