Water leak
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Did you know repairing water leaks at home can save over 10,000 gallons of water per year? Dallas Water Utilities, where a portion of the town of Flower Mound’s water supply comes from, is teaming up with Fort Worth Water and Houston Public Works to host two virtual workshops on how to find and fix common household leaks.

On March 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., learn how to repair indoor water leaks from the experts themselves.

On March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., learn how to repair outdoor irrigation leaks and what steps to take to protect your pipes from low temperatures.

Register for either webinar by filling out the online form.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments