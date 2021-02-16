Water Faucet
File Photo

Dallas Water Utilities, where a portion of the town of Flower Mound’s water supply comes from, is asking for the community’s assistance in lowering water demands.

Due to the ongoing inclement weather, continued widespread power outages, rolling blackouts, and burst pipes, they are requesting that residents conserve water and use only for essential tasks, or use alternate sources, if available.

This includes using bottled water, avoid taking long showers or baths, avoid washing dishes and running laundry. 

