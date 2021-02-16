Dallas Water Utilities, where a portion of the town of Flower Mound’s water supply comes from, is asking for the community’s assistance in lowering water demands.
Due to the ongoing inclement weather, continued widespread power outages, rolling blackouts, and burst pipes, they are requesting that residents conserve water and use only for essential tasks, or use alternate sources, if available.
This includes using bottled water, avoid taking long showers or baths, avoid washing dishes and running laundry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.