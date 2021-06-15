The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) turns 10 this month, and to celebrate DCTA officials are planning a virtual party for passengers, stakeholders and the community.
Visit tinyurl.com/htjw7dnt to view all the details about the celebration, read A-train fun facts and download the DCTA Safety Kids birthday coloring sheet.
DCTA will offer free rides all day on the A-train’s birthday, Friday with the code word “Happy 10th birthday A-train.” Passengers can say the code word to train personnel when asked to provide proof of fare. The free ride promotion is valid only on the A-train. Other DCTA services will require proper fare. Passengers who transfer to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will need appropriate fare for that portion of their trip.
In addition to offering free rides, the agency will also hand out birthday goodies on the A-train the day of the celebration. The treats will be available during morning and afternoon peak commuter times.
In addition to free A-train rides, DCTA is also hosting a selfie scavenger hunt, and the two passengers who collect the most points will win a $40 Amazon gift card. You can participate in the scavenger hunt by following the photo guidelines, taking selfies with the provided prompts and uploading them to the provided QR code through Friday.
The scavenger hunt prompts are below:
- Selfie on the A-train (5 points)
- Selfie at an A-train station (5 points)
- Selfie with an A-train operator (10 points)
- Selfie on the train while over Lake Lewisville (10 points)
- Selfie with the A-train birthday Safety Kids coloring page (5 points)
- Selfie with your special goodies from a DCTA brand ambassador on Friday, June 18 (only available during regular peak commute hours) (10 points)
- Selfie on the A-train Rail Trail (5 points)
- Selfie at the Downtown Denton Transit Center (5 points)
DCTA will keep track of all submitted photos. Photo submissions will be accepted through Friday. Any inappropriate images will result in immediate disqualification. Each photo opportunity may only be completed and submitted once to count towards the scavenger hunt.
For more information about DCTA’s A-train tenth birthday celebration, visit DCTADeal.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.