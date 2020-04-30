DCTA bus
Service changes are coming soon for Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) riders. Effective May 11, DCTA will implement service updates that will affect Denton Connect Bus, UNT Campus Shuttles, Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand and Access in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency.

Below are key May 2020 service changes DCTA riders should keep in mind to plan their essential travel in advance:

Denton Connect Bus

Denton Connect Routes 5 and 8 will be temporarily suspended to reduce route duplications during COVID-19. Passengers who previously utilized Denton Connect Route 5 can ride Denton Connect Route 6 to get to the majority of their destinations. Passengers who previously utilized Denton Connect Route 8 can ride Denton Connect Route 7 to get to the majority of their destinations.

 

University of North Texas Campus Shuttles

The University of North Texas (UNT) campus shuttles will transition to a summer schedule. The following routes will be in service: Bernard Street, Colorado Express, Centre Place, Discovery Park, Mean Green and North Texan.

The following routes will not be in service after Monday, May 11: Eagle Point, Mean Green Contra, Mean Green Plus and the Mean Green Night Rider. Students can visit RideDCTA.net to view all UNT Campus Shuttle summer schedules.

 

A-train Station On-Demand Service Connection

For more efficient service, DCTA will only offer on-demand bus service connections from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) and Hebron station in Lewisville starting May 11. The on-demand service operates similarly to DCTA’s Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand, where customers can request a trip using the DCTA On-Demand mobile app that will be made available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand

Service hours for Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand have been updated to the following:

  • Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to service hour changes, DCTA is rebranding its microtransit mobile app. Effective May 11, riders will need to download the new DCTA On-Demand app that will replace the current Spare Rider app. However, the process to book a trip will remain the same.

Access Services

Operational hours for Access services will be adjusted to match Connect Bus fixed route schedules.

DCTA will keep riders informed of all service updates via Rider Alerts, website and social media sites. For information on DCTA’s response to COVID-19 and what the agency is doing to help keep riders and employees safe, visit RideDCTA.net. 

For more information about DCTA’s upcoming May 2020 service changes, visit RideDCTA.net.

