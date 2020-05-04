The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) was recently awarded $23.4 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27.
The funds in the federal stimulus package require no local match and can be applied to expenditures incurred beginning Jan. 20, 2020, with the intent to use them as soon as possible.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) – one of DCTA’s key regional partners – is the designated recipient of these funds, which will be directly allocated to DCTA as the Denton-Lewisville Urbanized Area (UZA) recipient. The $23.4 million provides DCTA access to valuable financial resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How the funds can be used
The federal funds are dispersed on a reimbursement basis, meaning they will be reimbursed once they are spent and will help fill anticipated gaps created by decreased sales tax revenue in DCTA’s annual budget.
The funds can be used for capital expenses and costs necessary to operate, maintain and manage DCTA’s transit system in response to COVID-19, including expenses for personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.
“As DCTA discusses responsible application of the funds to COVID-19 activities, this aid reflects how public transit provides a critical lifeline for many communities in Denton County and across the nation,” Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO said.
Keeping DCTA employees and passengers safe
Thanks to the CARES Act, DCTA has the resources necessary to maintain and protect the health of its employees and ensure a safe commute for its passengers. The agency’s leadership team will continue to keep Congress, federal agencies and our transit peers informed of new and developing best practices so that others may benefit from lessons learned in this new and quickly changing operational environment.
“We’re grateful to our Congressional leaders for passing this critical funding legislation to ensure we are able to provide accessible mobility options to essential and front-line workers, and keep our economy moving forward while protecting those sheltered-in-place,” Suarez said.
For more information on DCTA’s response to COVID-19, visit RideDCTA.net.
