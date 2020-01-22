The Denton County Transportation Authority’s (DCTA) 19-mile A-train Rail Trail is now complete following years of construction. The final construction project phase connecting Highland Village/Lewisville Lake station to downtown Lewisville was complete at the end of December 2019.
The trail runs alongside the agency’s commuter rail line and was designed to complement its surroundings and adjacent facilities in Denton County. With construction now complete, passengers and residents who utilize the trail can now walk, bike or run across the full 19-mile trail from Denton to Lewisville that has many amenities, scenic views, connecting city trails and easy transfers to our A-train commuter rail line.
To read more about the completion of the trail, its amenities and fun things to do along the trail, visit https://hoponboardblog.com/2020/01/celebrate-with-dcta-the-a-train-rail-trail-is-complete/.
