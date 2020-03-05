DCTA bus
File photo

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) will implement minor service changes this month to increase efficiencies in the city of Highland Village and return to previous route paths now that construction is complete along Bonnie Brae in the city of Denton.

Effective March 16, DCTA’s Highland Village Connect Shuttle service will be replaced with its enhanced Lyft discount service. The enhancements will include the addition of Saturday service and a higher subsidy amount per ride within the designated Highland Village Lyft Zone. Denton Connect Route 7 will also return to its pre-Bonnie Brae construction routing.

Below are key March 2020 service changes DCTA riders should keep in mind to plan their travel in advance:

Highland Village Connect Shuttle and Lyft Program Changes to Increase Efficiency

To increase efficiency, DCTA’s Highland Village Connect Shuttle service will be replaced with updated and enhanced Lyft Program service parameters which include the municipal limits of Highland Village and select areas of North Lewisville. DCTA’ Highland Village Lyft discount program will be expanded to include Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. along with an increased subsidy per ride from $10 to $13. Weekday service will remain the same from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

To utilize DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft discount program, the “RIDEDCTA2” promo code must be entered into the Lyft app. Once entered, the promo code will remain active and automatically apply to all trips that meet the service parameters. Passengers can view more information about DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft discount program and how to book a trip at RideDCTA.net.

Denton Connect Route 7 Changes to Improve Traffic Mitigation

DCTA’s Denton Connect Route 7 path will return to traveling along Bonnie Brae instead of using the I-35E service road.  The schedule will not change for this route. Passengers can view the updated route information at RideDCTA.net.

For more information about DCTA’s upcoming March 2020 service changes, visit RideDCTA.net.

 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments