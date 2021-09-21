Flower Mound National Night Out

Friday is the deadline for Flower Mound neighborhoods to register a party for National Night Out this year. 

Flower Mound residents are invited to join nearly 38 million Americans for the 2021 National Night Out (NNO). Each year, NNO is a cohesive effort to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood unity.

Neighborhoods in Flower Mound that want to participate should register and then plan a block party from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Registered block parties are eligible to compete for the annual Flower Mound Neighborhood of the Year Award. They could also receive visits from members of the Town Council, police department, fire department and more. Street barricades will be provided upon request.

Residents must register their neighborhood’s block party by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Registration is open at https://arcg.is/0qyH5a. For more information, contact the Community Services Unit at 972.874.3357 or email FMPD.CommunityServices@flower-mound.com.

