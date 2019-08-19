Members of Kappa Theta Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG), joined with women educators from around the state in Arlington this summer for the 90th annual Texas State Organization Convention.
DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 77,000 members. Established in Austin in 1929, there are now 17 member countries around the world. The Society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Among the keynote speakers for the convention were Delta Kappa Gamma International President Cathy Daugherty, former Army Chief Warrant Officer and Black Hawk helicopter pilot Elizabeth McCormick, and 2010 Texas State Poet Laureate Karla K. Morton.
Laura Dutt, Kappa Theta Chapter President, was among the many chapter presidents who were honored and presented at the convention.
More than 50 breakout sessions provided participants with cutting-edge knowledge on communications/technology, educational excellence, empowering women, legislative advocacy, leadership, professional development, and much more. In addition, the members donated supplies to assist CASA of Tarrant County.
The honor organization of key women educators was formed in Austin on May 11, 1929, by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton from a nucleus of 12 founders representing all levels of education, kindergarten through university.
Professor of rural education at the University of Texas, Dr. Blanton was elected president of the Texas State Teachers’ Association in 1916, the first woman to hold that office. Blanton was also the first woman to serve Texas as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, having been elected in 1918.
For more information about the Texas State Organization and Delta Kappa Gamma, visit dkgtexas.org.
