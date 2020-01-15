Joe Dent announced he is seeking re-election to a second term for Town Council for the town of Double Oak.
“I will continue to support keeping the tax rate as low as possible while keeping our public safety and infrastructure a top priority,” Dent said in a press release. “I love this small town and want to keep it the best small town in Texas.”
The last day to file for the May 2 election is Feb. 14. Early voting runs April 20-28.
