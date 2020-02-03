The Denton Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors recently hired Hope McClure as the new chief appraiser of Denton Central Appraisal District.
McClure brings over 20 years of experience within the Appraisal District field, according to a press release. McClure holds a Registered Professional Appraiser (RPA) license, a Registered Texas Assessor/Collector (RTA) license and a Certified Tax Administrator (CTA) license, and she is a Certified Chief Appraiser (CCA). McClure holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of North Texas and a Masters of Executive Business Administration from Texas Woman’s University.
Charles Stafford, chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We were very fortunate to have had a large number of highly qualified applicants. We are confident that Hope McClure embodies the experience, training, and work ethic to be a great leader for Denton CAD. She has the Board’s unanimous and ecstatic support."
