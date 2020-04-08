The Denton County Commissioners Court allocated $60,000 to the COVID19 Relief Fund (CRF), established and administered by United Way of Denton County to provide financial assistance to support individuals and families in Denton County impacted in the wake of the local COVID19 pandemic response.
Denton County’s $60,000 contribution brings the COVID-19 Relief Fund total to more than $227,000 and infuses much needed resources to assist households across Denton County.
United Way of Denton County leveraged its network of nonprofit partners to convene several agencies to accept referrals on behalf of residents including Christian Community Action, Denton County Friends of the Family, Giving Hope, Grace Like Rain, Interfaith Ministries, Next Steps (The Colony), Our Daily Bread and Salvation Army (Denton and Lewisville).
“We understand the importance of what United Way of Denton County is doing in working with our nonprofit agencies countywide to ensure the needs of residents struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic have the resources they need,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell championed the funding which was unanimously approved during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday.
“We know there are many residents in our county who are facing challenges and need help at this critical time,” Mitchell said. “We hope this $60,000 contribution from Denton County can help make a difference in our residents’ lives.”
The COVID-19 Relief Fund enables individuals to easily access assistance with rent, mortgage and utility expenses for residents who have experienced income or job loss due to the economic impact of COVID19. Required documentation to demonstrate eligibility for assistance is listed at unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDRelief, along with contact information for nonprofit partners accepting referrals.
“The key to meeting the complex and growing needs of our neighbors affected by COVID-19 is leveraging public and private funding,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “We’re extremely grateful to Denton County Commissioners’ Court for joining Denton City Council and Lewisville City Council with their generous support.”
In addition to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, United Way of Denton County continues to compile a fluid list of available resources for the community during this crisis (i.e. unemployment, meals for students, community food pantries, SBA Loan information, childcare, volunteer opportunities, nonprofit needs lists, and more). Donate and stay up to date on local resources and needs at unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19- resources. Denton County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our community can be found at dentoncounty.gov.
