Golfers in Denton County can still get their game in as long as they adhere to a list of strict guidelines.
Tuesday the Denton County Commissioners Court approved an amended executive order to allow golf to be played during the stay at home order.
The order, which temporarily prohibits non-essential activities and businesses to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, runs through April 30. It previously prohibited golf, saying it was not an essential activity.
But on April 9 County Judge Andy Eads spoke with the chief operating officer of PGA America, as well as approximately 30 golf course owners or general managers through a video conference. During that conversation it was agreed that if golf courses were open they would have to adhere to a set of guidelines.
On April 11, the Texas attorney general posted a letter clarifying the governor’s executive order as it relates to golf courses.
“We have worked with the PGA of America and our golf course owners to reach a mutual agreement on how we can allow golfers the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of exercise through recreational walking on golf courses while still upholding our efforts to flatten the curve during this pandemic,” Eads said.
“We appreciate our golf courses’ efforts over the years to work with many of our area nonprofit organizations through numerous fundraisers as well as the contribution the industry provides for economic development in our region.”
County officials said the rules provide steps that every golf course, employee and golfer must follow to reduce their risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
Some of those rules include closing the golf course’s pro shops and clubhouses to guests.
Tee times must be made in an advance by phone or online. Fees should be collected in the same fashion.
There must be 15 minutes between tee times. Only golfers will be allowed on the course.
The guidelines state that walking on the course is preferred. But if a cart is used it must be operated by the cart’s owner. Or the cart must be assigned to a single user for the duration of the shelter order. In either case the cart is limited to one person and anyone living in that person’s household.
Golf courses are limited to members only and no guests. Players are responsible for parking their own vehicles as well as loading and unloading their own clubs.
All players must maintain a 6-foot distance from each other.
Course items such as ice/water machines, tees, amenity stations or water stations will be available.
In terms of golf course changes, no ball washers will be available and cups on the greens will be set up to prevent the ball from going inside the hole to keep players from reaching into the cup.
There will be no rakes in the bunkers.
There will be no instruction or academies.
“From the beginning, our priority has been to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We ask all golfers to maintain the integrity of the game and to be examples of social distancing while on the golf course,” Eads said. “It is vitally important that all adhere to the rules and regulations we have allowed. During this time, we do not want to have to police the golfers or golf courses. Our efforts to manage our response to the pandemic need to be on the county as a whole.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.