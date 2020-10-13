Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home following all CDC isolation guidelines.
As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health (DCPH), any individual who has had extended exposure is in the process of being notified and will be asked to quarantine.
Judge Andy Eads was notified on Monday of potential exposure to COVID-19 and will be in quarantine for the next two weeks.
Denton County Commissioners Court met at the regularly scheduled time at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, via Zoom. The meeting is available on the county’s Facebook page.
“We are following the recommendations of DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson and are conducting the Commissioners Court meeting via Zoom in an abundance of caution,” Judge Eads said. “By going into an immediate quarantine, we are ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as the general public.
“I would ask that you keep Commissioner Mitchell in your thoughts and prayers as she recovers from COVID-19,” he said.
Additional questions should be directed to Dawn Cobb, Director of Community Relations, at 940-349-4672.
