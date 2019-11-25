Denton County Commissioners recently recognized several members of the Child Protective Services Board of Directors for their dedication to serving children in need across the county. Those recognized were Lorraine Perry, Gwen Gary, Joni Coker, Dr. Jennifer Martin and Dorothy J. Minter.
Gary, Perry, Martin and Minter have each dedicated more than 20 years of service as board members.
“We appreciate each of these women for taking good care of our children over the past years,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell. “We want to honor them for the dedication they have brought to their roles on the board and to let them know how much we appreciate all they have done and continue to do. Serving on this board takes commitment, compassion and collaboration.”
County Judge Andy Eads said, “We want to honor the time and commitment these women have given to ensure each child is treated with dignity and respect in Denton County.”
Martin, who has served as board president for six years, first joined the board in 1998 and has helped with everything from grant writing to assisting with fundraisers to provide needed resources. In 2007, she was named the Texas Council of Welfare Board’s Region 3 Volunteer of the Year.
Gary, who joined the board in 1999, has served as treasurer for 15 years and has worked on grants to provide much-needed items to help Denton County children. She also established a Rainbow Room for Denton CPS foster children to provide new clothing for each child.
Perry joined the board in 1999 and has served as secretary, vice president and president of the board. As a charter member of the Community Partners of Denton County, originally a sub-committee of the CPS board, she has worked with organizations as a strong advocate for the children.
Minter, a board member since 1999, is also known for her philanthropy and for her storytelling for the children at different events. She was part of the Undoing Racism Training and was later active in the Disproportionality Committee for Denton County for CPS.
Coker, who became the foster parent liaison for the board in 2000, has also adopted several children during her tenure with board and helped with grants to furnish a new CPS office.
