The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to remove the Confederate memorial located at the Courthouse on the Square in Denton.
The statue, which has been a source of contention for decades, was placed on the courthouse grounds in 1918 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
But over the years residents from across the county have asked the court to remove the memorial, saying it is a symbol of racism.
County Judge Andy Eads said the Confederate statue, which depicts a Confederate soldier facing south, is “not a monument of a war leader but rather a memorial to honor the dead soldiers of Denton County.”
Eads said the memorial has meant many things to many people.
“To some it is a linkage to our past heritage, and to others it is a symbol of oppression,” Eads said. “We have tried hard to thread the needle between these views. To honor sacrifice while remembering the sensibilities of people who have approached the Denton County Commissioners Court in good faith. We intend to continue to do so.”
Eads also acknowledged the increased racial tension that has faced the country since the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“There’s an overwhelming sense that the deep consciousness of America has been touched by events in recent weeks and we have seen that in the protests across Denton County, the state of Texas and the United States,” Eads said.
Eads said the commissioners have heard concerns from residents who have linked the memorial to recent events but have also heard from residents who want to preserve the county’s history and for the memorial to remain in place.
“Yet, in today’s climate as we watch the news reports of other artifacts removed or destroyed across the nation we came to believe the time had come for action,” Eads said, “especially after the destruction of historical elements at our own state capitol and closer to home when our war memorial on our courthouse lawn was desecrated last week.”
Eads said The Denton County Courthouse on the Square Art Committee and the Denton County Commissioners Court will remove and relocate the memorial to be retained and reinterpreted for educational and historical purposes.
“To be clear, this statue will be preserved, not destroyed,” Eads said. “It is our intention that it will eventually become one of several artifacts to inform and educate people about the complicated history of race here in Denton County.”
Eads said the art committee will continue to add context to the memorial to teach about the Confederacy and slavery and to help “ensure future generations learn from the problems of the past to create a brighter future for all,” Eads said.
Several residents called in to the meeting via Zoom to show their support for the decision to remove the memorial.
Lewisville resident Frank Vaughn thanked the court for its decision.
“We have quit going to businesses in downtown Denton because of the monument,” Vaughn said. “It makes people we bring down there very uncomfortable that the county still supported this kind of thing.”
Denton resident Tiffany Fuhrmann also supported the removal of the memorial, noting the historical events taking place at the time it was erected.
“This monument was erected in 1918 during the same five-year period of time that saw the KKK marching through Denton,” Fuhrmann said. “Two men lynched in our county. And the destruction of the black community of Quakertown. It was erected during the time of Jim Crow laws and terrorism against black people throughout the south. It includes the ultimate symbol of segregation in those two separate water fountains. This monument was erected to send a very specific message. And that is the history that it commemorates now.”
Willie Hudspeth, who has advocated for the removal of the statue since 2001, thanked the court for the decision. But he questioned the reason Eads gave for the removal.
“If you’re moving it for safety and not because it represents something negative to a large population of our city, that’s unfortunate,” Hudspeth said. “I hope you come to realization this is a sad representation of this county and this should be the main reason you’re considering moving it.”
Other residents were grateful for the decision but said it shouldn’t have taken as long as it did. Others encouraged the court to continue to be mindful of the racial injustices still exist in Denton County.
Several residents urged the court to destroy the monument instead of removing it.
Eads said the county will submit a request to the Texas Historical Commission for the relocation.
“This is one step, our step, in our ongoing efforts to form a more perfect union while also controlling the memorial’s ultimate destiny.”
Denton County officials have not announced when the memorial will be removed or where it will go.
