Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 14 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 846 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 10 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
“We’ve received all results back from the individuals who were tested at DCPH’s first drive-thru COVID-19 testing center this past Saturday,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH. “From those 178 tests administered, 22 tests were positive for COVID-19. Our team is reaching out to all individuals tested to provide results.”
DCPH is also providing an additional free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville from 8 a.m. to noon.
Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days. Asymptomatic first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff, and transportation workers are also eligible for free testing.
For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
