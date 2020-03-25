Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 19 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the countywide total to 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Included in the 19 cases is one additional Denton State Supported Living Center resident, a female in her 50s who is currently hospitalized. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the below table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarification from hospitals, individuals, and/or jurisdictions.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

·You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

·Other symptoms have improved.

·At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Should symptoms worsen, please call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.

Municipality    Cases

Aubrey    1

Carrollton    9

The Colony    4

Dallas    2

Denton    12

Double Oak    1

Flower Mound    5

Frisco    9

Highland Village    1

Justin    1

Lake Dallas    1

Lewisville    5

Little Elm    3

Pilot Point    1

Plano    1

Prosper    5

Trophy Club    5

Unincorporated Denton County     4

Age

0-19    0

20-29    12

30-39    9

40-49    13

50-59    15

60-69    17

70-79    3

80+    1

Sex

Male    39

Female    31

Initial isolation status

Home    47

Hospital    20

Pending investigation 3

Transmission type

Recent travel    27

Local transmission    33

Contact with confirmed case    7

Pending investigation    3

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments