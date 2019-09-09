The Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) announced Monday that it will host a fun presidential debate watch event in combination with a County Executive Committee (CEC) Meeting from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the Denton Movie Tavern.
The debate watch will give attendees an opportunity to see the presidential candidates in action, and the CEC meeting will provide precinct chairs the chance to vote on DCDP policies. Chairperson Angelita Cadena and other party officials will join the debate watch and lead the CEC meeting.
“The DCDP looks forward to welcoming anyone who is interested to our debate watch,” Cadena said. “We want people to come cheer on their favorite candidate.”
The debate will be the third in the round of debates and will take place in Houston at Texas Southern University. Two candidates — Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro — hail from Texas.
At Thursday’s debate hosted by ABC News and Univision, the candidates will appear in following order on stage, from left to right:
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
“Essential County Executive Committee business will be conducted during intermissions,” said Sandy Swan, executive director. “For more information, go to http://www.facebook.com/events/467645180744947/.”
Admission fee is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The Denton County Democratic Party has the goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within communities through grassroots organization and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.