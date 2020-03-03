Kronda Thimesch, who serves on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, beat Nancy Cline in the Republican Primary for Texas House District 65 on Tuesday night.
Cline serves on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees.
According to unofficial vote totals, Thimesch received 57.9 percent of the votes in Denton County to Cline's 42.1 percent.
In the November General Election, Thimesch will face incumbent Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, who beat Paige Dixon with 66.7 percent of the votes.
In House District 106, incumbent Jared Patterson defeated James Trombley with 76.1 percent in the Republican Primary. He will face Democrat Jennifer Skidonenko, who did not have an opponent, in November.
Ryan Williams defeated incumbent Hugh Coleman in the race for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 1 in the Republican Primary.
Williams won 50.7 percent of the votes to Coleman's 49.3 percent.
Williams will face Democrat Sandy Swan in November.
Tracy Murphree will serve another term as Denton County sheriff after he won re-election.
Murphree secured 62.3 percent of the votes over challengers Brian Wilkinson (25.8 percent) and Dugan Broomfield (11.9 percent).
The following are voting results for the local races from Tuesday's Republican and Democratic Primary Elections.
U.S. Representative District 26
Republican
*Michael Burgess, 40,753 73.2
Jason Mrochek, 3,904 7.0
Jack Wyman, 6,592 11.8
Michael Armstrong, 4,433 8.0
U.S. Representative District 26
Democratic (139 of 154 precincts reporting)
Neil Durrance, 7,741 17.5
Carol H. Iannuzzi, 23,787 53.8
Mat Pruneda, 12,724 28.8
Texas Senator District 12
Democratic (99 of 150 precincts reporting)
Randy Daniels, 14,107 41.0
Shadi Zitoon, 20,289 59.0
Texas Representative District 65
Democratic
*Michelle Beckley, 6,643 66.7
Paige Dixon, 3,323 33.3
Texas Representative District 65
Republican
Kronda Thimesch, 6,061 57.9
Nancy Cline, 4,414 42.1
Texas Representative District 106
Republican
*Jared Patterson, 13,651 76.1
James Trombley, 4,285 23.9
District Judge 431st District
Republican
Cannon Cain 5,254 9.7
Jim Johnson 23,143 42.6
Derbha Jones 13,769 25.3
George Mitcham, 12,229 22.5
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Republican
*Hugh Coleman, 10,150 49.3
Ryan Williams, 10,423 50.7
Denton County Sheriff
Republican
*Tracy Murphree, 36,107 62.3
Brian “Wilkie” Wilkinson, 14,926 25.8
Dugan Broomfield, 6,915 11.9
Denton County Constable Precinct 3
Republican
Jeri Rodriguez, 2,635 41.5
Dan Rochelle, 3,706 58.5
Denton County Constable Precinct 4
Republican
*Tim Burch, 5,014 35.9
Danny Fletcher, 8,976 64.1
*Incumbent
